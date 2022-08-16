A report to the Guam Police Department by a concerned fisherman led to the arrest of a man arriving by boat from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The fisherman called police after seeing suspicious activity along Guam’s northern coast, according to a joint press release from the Office of the Attorney General of Guam and Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.
GPD, along with the CQA, and investigators from the OAG responded to a report of an unlawful arrival into Guam. After a preliminary investigation, Jianfeng Lu was arrested on suspicion of violating Guam’s arrival requirements.
Last Friday, Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced the establishment of a local multiagency task force led by Guam Homeland Security, including assistance by GPD, CQA, OAG, Guam Department of Agriculture, Guam Department of Labor, Guam Fire Department, Guam Homeland Security, Guam Police Department, and Port Authority of Guam. This task force was created in response to the recent increase in unlawful arrivals into Guam by boat. Residents were encouraged to report suspicious activity to CQA or GPD.
CQA Director Ignacio Peredo said, “Customs and Quarantine Agency is glad that we formulated a task force not only to prevent, but deter, illegal entry into our borders.”
“We want to thank the community for being our eyes and ears and encourage beach goers and fishermen to continue to report any suspicious activity,” said Attorney General Leevin T. Camacho.
Residents who will be enjoying Guam’s beaches and shores this weekend are encouraged to report suspicious activity, to include boat docking and entry, to CQA at 671-642-8071 or 8072 or GPD at 671-475-8615 through 8617.