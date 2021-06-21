'Low-end tropical storm force conditions' expected Tuesday morning

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for Guam, meaning tropical storm conditions, including damaging winds of 39 mph or more, are expected early Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office continues to monitor what is now Tropical Depression 06W, formerly known as Joint Typhoon Warning Center Invest Area 94W.
As of 1 p.m., 06W was located about 200 miles southeast of Guam. It is currently moving west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. 06W is expected to maintain its intensity through tonight then slowly intensify, becoming a tropical storm Tuesday morning. At that time, low-end tropical storm force conditions are expected for Guam. Typhoon force winds are not expected, according to the Weather Service.
Guam can expect sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph tonight, and 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 possible in the stronger showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.
Stronger gusts are likely across the southern coastal waters. Stronger tropical storm force winds are expected just off the shore of Merizo and for southern Guam. The system’s closest point of approach is expected Tuesday morning.
Any northward shift of the system’s current track or change in intensity could shift heavier winds over more of Guam, according to the Weather Service.
The community is reminded to prepare for any circumstance and take the following precautionary measures now:
• Locate or prepare your emergency preparedness kits for your household; stock up on non-perishable food items and water for your household, flashlights, first-aid kits, batteries, matches or lighters, portable stove, toiletries, etc. Visit https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit for more information on what to include in your supplies list.
• Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents and keep copies in a water-proof bag.
• Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items such as tents and canopies, that may become airborne with heavy winds, before inclement weather arrives.
• Gas your vehicles and get fuel for your generators now while the weather is clear.
• Be prepared to take action if flood advisories are issued. In inclement weather, avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning. Visit https://www.ready.gov/floods to learn more.