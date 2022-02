PERFORMING ARTS: The Manuel U. Lujan Elementary School Visual Performing Arts Dance students learned hip-hop, jitterbug, swing, Latin dance, and Jazz during the first semester of school year 2021-2022.

Kneeling, from left, are: Leah Joy Taimanglo; Riley Mendiola; Yzabella Sayama; Aurea Salas; Taylor Blas; Jaycee Mendiola; Mikhhaley San Nicolas; and Leilah Guerrero. Standing, from left, are: Natasha A. Dela Cruz, principal; Jisaiah Refugia; Jaysen Felix; Brielle Reyes; Sisku Santos; Sarah A. Stremmelaar; Ares Pendon; and C’zer Medina, VPA dance teacher and choreographer.