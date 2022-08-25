Maria Arriola Encina
Maria "Auntie Ru/Ia'' Arriola Encina, Familian Arrot, of Mangilao, died August 20 at the age of 78. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (no Mass Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and Sun at 8 a.m. at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. The Final Mass is at 8 a.m. on August 28. A Rosary will be prayed at noon followed by lunch at the family residence at 143-B Pangelinan St. in Mangilao. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon September 6 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Interment services will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang-Barrigada.