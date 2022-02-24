Maria Jong Ja Yoon Lee, of Tamuning, died on July 18 2021 at the age of 79. Memorial service will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at Pacific Presbyterian Church of Guam in Barrigada. Last respects will be held from 2 to 4 p.m.

