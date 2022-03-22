Mario Yu Galang, of Dededo, died March 9 at the age of 74. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m. to noon March 22 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment will take place at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

