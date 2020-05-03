There was some confusion after the Joint Information Center reported the island's latest number of COVID-19 cases on Sunday evening.
At the time, the governor's office said there were two new cases, bringing the total count to 150. However, the total confirmed cases have now been moved back to 149.
“It was clarified that one of the positive cases reported the day prior had already been accounted for,” according to a news release from governor’s Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin. “To date, there have been 149 cases confirmed through COVID-19 testing provided, with five deaths and 125 released from isolation.”