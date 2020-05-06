Two more people tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 out of the 90 that were tested on Wednesday.
Among those tested were the elderly living at Guma Trankilidat, as well as those living at government quarantine facilities, hospitals and clinics.
That brings Guam’s total COVID-19 cases since testing started in mid-March to 151. There have been 123 people who have recovered and five who’ve died.
The leaves the community with 23 people who currently have the virus.
Some cases that were previously released from isolation have returned to active isolation status after re-testing positive for COVID-19 through follow-up testing. To date, no additional cases have been linked to people released from isolation.