Middle school baseball to start this weekend

Let’s play ball.
It’s time for the island’s younger baseball players to hit the fields this weekend int the Middle School Baseball League. Composed of six teams, the league will compete Saturdays and Wednesdays at the Triple J Guam Baseball Academy Field located on the Okkodo High School campus.
"It is great to get the 11-14 year old kids back on the field after a one year layoff because of the virus pandemic,” said Mike Soderqist of Guam PONY Baseball “Unfortunately, the league is starting three weeks late this year so the schedule can only accommodate six teams for a 19-game schedule.”
The league is comprised of six teams: Jose Rios Voyagers, Inarajan Warriors, Oceanview Knights, Untalan Wildcats, Astumbo Dragons and defending champion FB Leon Guerrero Hawks.
The league had to turn away three teams that made a late request to enter the league.
“Hopefully next year the league can start sooner to fill the league with 8 or 9 teams,” Soderqist said.
The league continues to grow, said Justin Bennett, Director of PONY Baseball.
“This middle school age group needs to have a league of their own to play baseball. There is a big demand at the middle school level to play baseball and this year we should see a strong showing of talented baseball athletes,” Bennett said. “Every year the league has had 8-10 female baseball athletes participating in the league.”
Guam PONY Baseball will oversee and manage the league under the leadership of Guam Amateur Baseball Association which will provide official game umpires and scorekeepers. National Federation of High School (NFHS) rules will guide the games on field play. Using NFHS Rules in middle school baseball will help the players be better prepared when moving up to play high school baseball which also is governed by NFHS rules and game norms.
Saturday games are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 12:30 and 3 p.m. for the rest of the month with championships on March 19.
Bennet also thanked the sponsors and community partners for making the league happen.
"Special thanks to South Pacific Petroleum Corporation 76 for fully funding the league for the fifth consecutive season. Guam PONY Baseball is very fortunate to partner with 76 for the 5th year and beyond,” he said. “Reliable partner sponsors like SPPC 76 are crucial to growing and promoting baseball on Guam.”
(Daily Post Staff)