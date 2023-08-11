Neil Idaño Dolor, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 6 at the age of 51. Mass of Intentions is being prayed at 6 p.m. daily followed by Rosary at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Piti. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9- 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 followed by noon Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Piti. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Neil Idaño Dolor
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Most Popular
Articles
- Man shot outside girlfriend's home in Malesso'
- Police investigate crash in Yigo; woman found unresponsive in separate collision
- GPD: Stabbing linked to fatal Yigo crash
- Man, woman dead after collision with pole
- OAG: Third suspect in Susuico death disposed of remains
- Asia's 1st grandmaster secures top spot in chess tournament
- Woman accused of threatening expectant mother, assaulting man with machete
- Man accused of vehicular negligence, family violence
- Village-based typhoon debris removal continues this week
- Judge recuses himself from Susuico homicide cases
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
- Pingyuan “Edward” Lu
The National Institutes of Health has the Office of Dietary Supplements. The agency is very careful about the information it releases. Agency … Read moreDo you eat fish twice a week?
- Rumiko Ishigami
Since my arrival in Guam on April 25 this year to assume my post as the consul-general of Japan, I have been looking forward to attending the … Read moreConsul-General Rumiko Ishigami 2023 Liberation Lay message
Juliet Idaño Dolor, of Hågat, passed away Aug. 6 at the age of 84. Mass of Intentions are be… Read moreJuliet Idaño Dolor
Elizabeth S. Magadia, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 1 at the age of 86. Viewing and last respe… Read moreElizabeth S. Magadia
Antonia “Tonit” Duenas Nededog, of Talo'fo'fo', passed away Aug. 7 at the age of 85. Mass of… Read moreAntonia Duenas Nededog
Lois "Doll" Manley Zahnen, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 4 at the age of 77. Mass of Intention… Read moreLois Manley Zahnen
Christine “Tina” Iglesias Cruz Borja, formerly from Mangilao, passed away Aug. 4 in Portland… Read moreChristine Iglesias Cruz Borja
National Sports
- Trump legal fees balloon, as prosecutors ask about possible conflicts
- Democrats may embrace abortion rights even more tightly after Ohio win
- Surge of homicides in DC leaves 13 dead
- Country lacks a unifying voice in aftermath of Trump charges
- Biden's student loan forgiveness plan faces new lawsuit to block program