Neil Idaño Dolor, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 6 at the age of 51. Mass of Intentions is being prayed at 6 p.m. daily followed by Rosary at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Piti. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9- 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 followed by noon Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Piti. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags