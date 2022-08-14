The new Government of Guam Relief Center has helped to bridge the gap between agencies and 1,102 individuals who walked through the center’s doors in the later part of July.
“As we continue progressing toward recovery, we are reassured that thousands of people are receiving the assistance they need today,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.
On average, the Relief Center had roughly four to 12 clients an hour walking through its doors in search of public assistance.
“Of the 1,102 walk-in clients, 820 inquiries were made regarding programs that the community drive representatives have been trained in,” according to the Client and Program summary report for July 11 through July 29.
Notably, Prugråman Salåppe' which closed on July 26, accounted for 48.9% of the inquiries made in July. The second-most asked about program was the federal Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. Some 13.2% of walk-in clients.
Out of the 1,102 people assisted, only 433 submitted applications for programs, while some people chose to submit their applications at the respective agencies providing the public assistance.
Eighty-two percent of applications received in July were for Prugråman Salåppe', while 14.5% of clients sought assistance through SNAP, welfare, MIP and Medicaid in one application. A bulk of inquiries were from residents seeking a status update on their Prugråman Salåppe' application.
The Relief Center also answered dozens of calls from clients inquiring about payments for assistance. Prugråman Salåppe' was, once again, the the No. 1 issue callers asked about.
“Prugråman Salåppe' accounts for 72% of all phone calls, majority of these calls were clients seeking an update on their payment for PSP 2 (March) and PSP 3 (June),” the report stated.
Emergency Rental Assistant was the second-most inquired program at 10.7%.
“A total of 289 phone calls were tracked, this number comes from the Live Client Activity Form and the PSP status request form. The tracking of calls has been difficult for the CSRs who have to balance receiving walk-in clients and answering phone calls simultaneously,” the report said.
As a result, there is an unspecified number of calls that are not included in the July report.
The data presented pointed towards the success of the program according to the lieutenant governor.
“The success of our relief center demonstrates that the thoughtful investments we’ve made to reduce government bureaucracy and improve access to critical programs is working to better serve our people. Strengthening our ability to deliver relief is paramount to achieving a more prosperous future,” Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said.
The Government of Guam Relief Center is open Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the third floor of the Bank of Hawaii building in Hagåtña.
For more information, contact the Relief Center by phone at 671-475-2060 or visit governor.guam.gov/assistance.