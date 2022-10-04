Approximately 40 beneficiaries received grants totaling $1.6 million in the second round of the governor's Community Care and After School Care programs on Sept. 30.
The federal funding opportunity was offered through a collaborative effort made by the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, the Guam Economic Development Authority, also known as GEDA, and the Department of Public Health and Social Services, according to a release from the governor's office.
“The businesses, nonprofits, schools, faith-based and community-based organizations we’ve awarded funding are putting our children on the path to a healthy future and fostering environments that support their ability to make sustainable choices for life,” said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who was acting governor during the ceremony. “Our administration’s ambitious investments in child care are enhancing community learning opportunities and encouraging job creation. As we further Guam’s recovery, we look forward to continuing our support of all those strengthening our working families.”
Tenorio said the funds will increase the accessibility and affordability of child care for working families by giving additional support to child care providers, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations.
The grants are part of several programs under the umbrella of Prugråman I Pinilan I Famagu'on on Guåhan, popularly known as Prugråman Pinilan.
Twenty-two grantees received the first batch of awards in August 2022, with funds averaging $39,000 per recipient.
Programs that received funding from the latest rounds of awards include:
• Kidz Korner Child Care Center, which received $49,920 to support its tutoring and homework assistance program for children.
• Santa Teresita Catholic Church, which received $50,000 to support community programs for children ages 4 and up. These community programs are designed to provide faith-based children's programs as well as mental health awareness.
• Wings FC Soccer Club, which received $30,000 to provide soccer activities and training to children who enjoy the sport.
• GALA Inc., which received $45,241.75 to launch three summer programs and one after-school program focusing on suicide prevention, substance abuse prevention, and providing age-appropriate activities.
• Children's Production Inc, also known as SKIP Entertainment Co., which received $99,899 to offer children opportunities and resources to learn and develop different dance styles.