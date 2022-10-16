The first week of early voting for the 2022 general election concluded Saturday up north at Okkodo High School in Dededo with more than 300 voters casting their ballots at the satellite voting site.
The community outreach event, which will be held in two more villages over the course of the next two Saturdays, brings the total early votes so far to nearly 2,000, according to the Guam Election Commission.
At least one person who showed up to the high school came to take advantage of the advanced voting opportunity.
Dolores Aguon, who hails from Dededo, said, “I voted early to get it done.”
Her primary concern as a voter is the growing homeless population on the island, she told The Guam Daily Post.
“When I see a lot of them, to me, it is a concern,” said Aguon. “When I drive by and I see them on the island asking for money, for medical help for medical reasons, I can't give money all the time. I (only) have so much to give, but I would like them to be helped too, you know, life is harder. And even though I'm still working, it's still hard. It's still hard out there, for myself and others.”
Aguon’s experience with the early voting event was “very nice.”
“It didn't take me long, it was very quick for me," she said. “Early voting is better this way."
A similar positive progress report was given to the Post by GEC officials Saturday.
“Early voting is at a steady pace,” said Maria Pangelinan, executive director of the commission. “When we opened, we had about 20 voters waiting in line, and we cleared (them) maybe in about five minutes.”
With the satellite voting being held up north at a convenient location for families living in the island’s most populated villages, GEC was anticipating the turnout to be high.
“Yes, so, we're hoping that we do better than that because … this is a big, populated area - Dededo and Yigo, the two biggest villages in Guam,” she said.
Because of the rain, Pangelinan acknowledged wet weather can cause a lower voter turnout than expected.
“I think you'll minimize the number,” she said of the rain’s effect on turnout.
According to Pangelinan, 340 voters were served Saturday, “bringing the total to 1,800 this (first) week.”
No vote, no say
Jayren Lorenzo, 23, from Tamuning, another voter who showed up to the polls, wasn’t shy about sharing who she is supporting this election cycle.
“I am with Lou and Josh because I know she's helping the people and I am for the people,” said Lorenzo.
If you want to make Guam a better place, she said, “go vote.”
Aguon, for her part, urged others to register to vote, and have an effect on who the island’s leaders are.
“Because you've got no say if you're not voting. You can only have a say because you vote,” she said.
Island residents, who are citizens of the U.S., can still register to vote online at gec.guam.gov until Oct. 24.
Early voting will resume 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday - Friday at The Westin Resort Guam in Tumon.
Call GEC at 671-477-9791 or visit gec.guam.gov for more information on homebound voting and to register.
The island’s 2022 general election is 23 days away, set to begin 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 islandwide.