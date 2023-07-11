Inspectors with the Department of Public Health and Social Services have visited multiple schools over the past few weeks as the start of the new school year draws closer, but as it stands, only one Guam Department of Education school has passed a sanitary inspection - and not by much.
To comply with a law passed this legislative term, a school can’t receive more than 40 demerits at inspection to pass; 41 demerits and above would result in a "D" from inspectors, a failing grade that warrants closure.
According to a school readiness report, GDOE officials noted that three out of ten schools scheduled to be inspected have been visited over the summer, but only one passed.
Inalåhan Elementary School received a “C” grade, while John F. Kennedy High School and Adacao Elementary School both received “D” grades.
JFK and Adacao join Southern High School and Oceanview Middle School in not making the grade needed to open on time for the new school year.
However, GDOE officials have yet to announce what schools would open on time and those that may be delayed.
The following schools are up next on the list for summer inspections:
- Merizo Martyrs Elementary School
- Maria Ulloa Elementary School
- Astumbo Middle School
- Untalan Middle School
- Benavente Middle School
- Okkodo High School
- Tiyan High School
While the goal is to pass inspections, once schools don’t make the grade, GDOE's efforts shift.
According to the readiness report, failed schools will focus on immediately identifying demerits and address them in collaboration with facilities and maintenance staff to prepare for reinspection.
The timeline for reinspections, however, is unclear according to GDOE officials, who noted that priority is given to problems that can be resolved quickly.
Another factor that makes the timeline unclear is the shortage of government health inspectors.
“The (Guam Education Board) and the superintendent are trying to address this matter with the governor’s office and (the) Legislature to either obtain more inspectors for (DPHSS) or to allow for some legislative relief on the requirements. An example: Possibly allowing schools to remain open until they are inspected. If they pass, then we’re good. If not, then shut (the school) down. But, we’re asking (for the school) to be allowed to remain open until inspected,” the report stated.