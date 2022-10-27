A man charged with robbing a driver who gave him a ride was sentenced to 10 years at the Department of Corrections.
Tyson Johnny Teliu appeared in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday morning to be sentenced for charges related to an armed carjacking in January this year.
According to court documents, Teliu asked an elderly man for a ride before pulling out a piece of metal rebar, attempted to hit him and threatened to kill him if he did not hand over his keys.
Assistant Alternate Public Defender Peter Santos argued before Judge Maria T. Cenzon that Teliu should receive five years in prison and said his actions stem from his addiction and need to provide for his newborn child.
"It is, again, an unfortunate incident where someone, Mr. Teliu, was struggling with a terrible drug addiction as well as struggling to try to provide for his newborn child made extremely poor decisions," Santos said of Teliu who, according to charging documents, admitted he needed money to buy Enfamil for his child.
In response, Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown argued for a 10-year sentence mainly because of the lasting effects felt by the victim who is now 70 years old.
"I think that's pretty clear that he (victim) doesn't feel comfortable walking through the island anymore. He doesn't sleep. He has trouble sleeping. He needs his wife with him wherever he goes to feel safe and to this day almost nine to 10 months after the fact, he still thinks about that event," Brown said on behalf of the victim.
Following the attorneys' arguments, Cenzon sided with Brown and sentenced Teliu to 10 years saying a lesser sentence "would depreciate the seriousness of the offender's crimes as well as the impact upon the victim and his family."
Ten years is the maximum sentence for the charge of second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony which Teliu pleaded guilty to in March.
According to Post files, Teliu was convicted of assault and criminal mischief in a separate 2014 case.