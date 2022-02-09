116 GDOE employees filed workers compensation

There are 116 Guam Department of Education Employees who have filed for Worker’s Compensation in hopes of getting a paycheck after missing work because of COVID-19.
Superintendent Jon Fernandez confirmed the numbers on Monday.
Teachers and part-time education employees have only a few days of sick leave a year.
At first, they, alongside other workers, were able to take advantage of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which essentially provided two weeks paid sick leave. But that expired at the end of 2021, which meant they had to switch over and use sick leave if COVID-19 caused them to miss work.
With many GDOE employees having exhausted that leave, they’re now looking to the Worker’s Compensation program.
According to the Worker’s Compensation Commission, the program is “an act to provide compensation for injury, disability, or death to employees arising out of and in the course of their employment. To ensure prompt and accurate benefit payments and appropriate timely service to injured employees in order to facilitate their return to gainful employment.”
Leave as a result of COVID-19 positivity, can be covered under Worker’s Compensation if the filed claim meets certain guidelines of the Commission.
Many GDOE employees, throughout the pandemic, have had to come face-to-face with others to pass out schoolwork and food when schools were shut down, or work in schools when campuses reopened to students.
Currently over 26,942 students are enrolled in face-to-face instruction at GDOE’s 41 school sites. GDOE's most recent update, released Monday, reported 62 students and eight employees positive for COVID-19.
Public Health officials have said the spread of SARS-CoV-2 has primarily been between households, for example family and friends visiting one another, and then within the homes.