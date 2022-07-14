Some 51,917 island residents have been released from active isolation since the COVID-19 pandemic breached our shores two years ago. Today, the virus remains as 149 new cases were reported by the Joint Information Center on Wednesday.
The 149 new cases were identified out of 1,206 individuals tested for the respiratory virus. Of that number, 23 were reported through the Department of Defense.
“To date, there have been a total of 53,363 officially reported cases, 373 deaths, 1,073 cases in active isolation, and 51,917 not in active isolation,” the JIC release stated.
Of those in active isolation, 11 are hospitalized — one is receiving intensive critical care and another patient is being assisted with a ventilator.
Of those hospitalized, eight have been vaccinated and three are unvaccinated.
The JIC reminded the community of vaccination outreach and free COVID-19 community testing.
Free vaccination clinics
First, second and booster shots are available at the Agana Shopping Center, the Northern Region Community Health Center and the Southern Region Community Health Center.
• Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Agana Shopping Center, 2nd floor.
• Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to noon, DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center, Dededo.
• Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center, Inalahån.
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, vaccines are available for children 6 months and older. Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for eligible age groups.
The offer of incentives of gas or food to individuals 12 and older who complete the vaccination series or receiving the booster dose continues in an effort to encourage vaccination.
“As of July 12, 2022, 137,855 eligible residents (6 months and older) are fully vaccinated. This total includes 14,418 residents 12 – 17 years old. 8,549 residents 5 – 11 years old received their first dose of a two dose series. 7,154 residents 5 – 11 years old have completed their two-dose series. 57 residents 6 months – 4 years old have received their first dose of a two dose series. 66,732 eligible residents have received their first booster shots. 9,731 eligible residents have received their second booster shots,” the release said.
Free COVID-19 community testing is also offered as follows:
• Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., old carnival grounds, Tiyan, Barrigada.
• Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon, DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center, Dededo.
• Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m., by appointment DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center, Inalahån.