As COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, with 150 new cases reported Wednesday, officials are encouraging “at-risk individuals and older adults” to continue wearing face masks in small, enclosed areas.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 from 696 specimens analyzed June 7 - that’s a 21.5% positivity rate. Of the total cases, 30 were reported by the Department of Defense.
Hospitalizations remain relatively low at six patients total.
One patient is at Guam Memorial Hospital, three at Guam Regional Medical City and two at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. GRMC has one patient in its intensive care unit.
“Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk for serious complications and death due to COVID-19,” the Joint Information Center stated.
Serious chronic medical conditions include heart disease, diabetes, obesity, lung disease, chronic renal disease, chronic liver disease and neurologic/neurodevelopmental conditions. It also listed current or former smokers as being at risk.
(Daily Post Staff )