COVID-19 numbers are back in the triple digits with 150 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, according to the Joint Information Center. Those positive cases were returned from 696 specimens the Department of Public Health and Social Services tested June 7.
That’s a 21.5% positivity rate, the highest in a few months.
Hospitalizations remain relatively low at six patients total. That breaks down to: one patient at Guam Memorial Hospital, three at Guam Regional Medical City and two at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. GRMC has one patient in the intensive care unit.
Officials emphasized that "at-risk individuals and older adults should continue wearing face masks in confined, poorly ventilated areas."
“Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk for serious complications and death due to COVID-19,” the Joint Information Center stated.
Serious chronic medical conditions include heart disease, diabetes, obesity, lung disease, chronic renal disease, chronic liver disease, and neurologic/neurodevelopmental conditions. It also listed current or former smokers as being at risk.
Meanwhile, incentives are still being offered in hopes of enticing more Guamanians, ages 12 and up, to complete their vaccination series or get their boosters.
Eligible residents may choose between IP&E gift certificates for $25 gas at Shell Gas Stations OR $25 at Shell Foody’s Guam stores (alcohol and tobacco items excluded) while supplies last. Gift certificates will only be offered at vaccination clinics at the Northern and Southern Region Community Health Centers, the Agana Shopping Center, and senior citizen outreach clinics, while supplies last.
Second doses of the COVID-19 booster are available to individuals ages 12 years and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. Eligible individuals may receive a second booster dose using an mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the first booster dose.
Vaccine shots are available at:
• Agana Shopping Center: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
• DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; and 9 a.m. - noon Saturday
• DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center: 9 a.m. - noon Monday - Friday