17 complete GCC Ship Repair Boot Camp

Seventeen people graduated from the Ship Repair Boot Camp, hosted by the Guam Community College, Monday afternoon at its multipurpose auditorium.
“Today the Guam Community College is proud to continuously provide opportunities for our partners and for our community,” said Mary Okada, GCC president. “We are grateful that each of these students have stepped up when they saw that training and an opportunity was available. We are grateful to each of our partners who continuously look to the college to provide education and training for their workforce.”
Graduates studied welding, plumbing, pipe fitting, first aid, CPR, OSHA-10 and WorkKeys NCRC during the 13-week training program.
Work ethics was another topic of the training course, she shared with those who filled the room.
“One aspect of this training includes work ethics that incorporates the concept of bringing your 'A' game to work,” Okada said. “What does this really mean? This means these seven components of work ethics that include attitude, attendance, appearance, ambition, appreciation, acceptance and accountability. That these are very important aspects for every job. And if you love your job, these aspects of concepts become easy. These concepts will help you elevate throughout your career. So we ask you to bring your 'A' game to work every single day.”
GCC developed the boot camp in partnership with the Guam Department of Labor, Guam Shipyard and Seafix.
It was offered to those unemployed or underemployed to begin careers as entry-level employees in the ship repair industry, which began on April 20 and concluded on July 15.
“Everyone that is here today is extremely proud that you have made the commitment to complete this program. This is not an easy task,” Okada said. “Today, we will amplify your success and ask that you also encourage others that might need a little bit of a push to do the same thing. So if you have family and friends that are unemployed, or not going to school, give them a little boost based on what you've experienced, and get them into a GCC boot camp. Because there are many, many that are coming up.”
This is the sixth pre-apprenticeship boot camp that GCC has held since 2019.
The Guam Daily Post had the opportunity to speak with some graduates about their experience in the three-month program.
“So the program was very interesting,” said John Elmo Carlos, Ship Repair Boot Camp VI graduate. “We learned two trades at once and it was very amazing with the knowledge that we had to gain from it. And the opportunities that put us through the trades were welding and plumbing awesome.”
Carlos pushed those interested in this field to pursue this program.
“Yes, I would encourage others to participate because the program will really help you,” he said.
At first, he was nervous when joined the camp but at the same time excited to start this new chapter of life, was Gerald Villaluna, who participated in the ship repair boot camp as well.
He shared similar sentiments as Carlos, encouraging others to enroll in the program.
“When we go on our own, this program has taught me that I can be a welder-lover and a part-time soldier, the best of both worlds,” said Villaluna. “This program opened a new door for me in turn through some period of light and now I'm reaping the benefits of completing this program. Therefore I encourage my fellow veterans, brothers in arms to take advantage of the (opportunities) that college has to offer.”
Glen Maderazo also participated in the program.
He expressed his gratitude to all who helped him pass the finish line.
“I'd like to say thank you to all my classmates, instructors, GCC staff and to our sponsors who have helped us today, to get us where we are today,” said Maderazo. “Thank you for guiding us through the hard task, believing us and for the passage that we do online and in person ever alternately. We put in the hard work and effort to get where we are today. I'm truly grateful to be part of ship repair boot camp six. I learned a lot on this journey. Thank you, everyone.”
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero wished the graduates well in life, during her remarks.
“I wish you the best in your career,” said Leon Guerrero. “Thank you very much, Dr. Mary Okada, thank you and for another successful boot camp, and of course, from the board members and management and staff for all the hard work that you do to help us in our recovery. I applaud you for stepping up to the task. Thank you, again, Mary and the board management staff for continuing to be ... a great partner in moving on forth. Thank you and congratulations.”
Interviews are ongoing for the nearly 20 graduates with both employee sponsors, Guam Shipyard and Seafix.
The graduates
•Jose Aguon
•Michael Aguon
•Christopher Auliveld
•Joseph Babauta
•John Carlos
•Phillip Cruz
•Michael Desingano
•Kirama Graham
•Keoni Hasogolmang
•Glenn Maderazo
•Francisco Martinez
•George Mesa
•Davin Mojica
•Keith Sablan
•Keaunu Salas
•Jayvin Santos
•Gerald Villaluna