175 to turn tassels at Monday's rainbow graduation

In less than a week, Guam Department of Education high school seniors from around the island will partake in the last graduation ceremony of school year 2020-2021.
GDOE will host the rainbow graduation ceremony July 26 with 175 expected graduates turning their tassels.
The graduates comprise high school seniors who fell off track for graduation prior to the end of the last school year.
These students lacked the required credits for graduation but were given the opportunity to make up the credits during the expanded summer school program.
High school students were able to earn up to two credits over the course of four summer school sessions.
“If they met that requirement they would then participate in the rainbow graduation. It’s called rainbow because it involves all of the high schools in one graduation ceremony,” Fernandez said.
The last day of summer school was July 22, and according to GDOE, a push was seen by some seniors to complete their education as the summer school program reported an increase in rainbow graduates.
In school year 2019-2020, GDOE recorded 84 rainbow graduates. The year before that there were 131 summer graduates.
On Monday, a drive-thru rainbow graduation ceremony will be held at Southern High School and will include the following schools: George Washington High School, with 50 students; John F. Kennedy, 30 students; JP Torres Success Academy, six students; Okkodo High School, 17 students; Simon Sanchez High School, 17 students; Southern High School, 30 students; and Tiyan High School, 25 students.
The rainbow graduation ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. on July 26 and will be streamed live on the GDOE Facebook page.