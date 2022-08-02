Friends and families gathered to celebrate the 176 rainbow graduates of the Guam Department of Education on Monday at Okkodo High School.
Before students walked across the big stage in their cap and gown, with the decorated backdrop of the six public high school colors, GDOE Acting Superintendent Francis E. Santos gave welcoming remarks, pointing out that it’s never too late to graduate.
“I was reading one of the caps. On one of them, I saw: 'It was never too late,'” he said. “It is never too late and I'll tell you why. I graduated from high school in 1975 the rest of my distinguished colleagues, the list is long, but we graduated eons ago, but today is a graduation and it’s still important that you graduate from high school and I would hope and pray that you continue on your education journey because there’s a lot before you ... obviously more than just graduating from high school.”
Santos concluded his remarks by thanking the parents for supporting their children to get them where they are today.
You could feel the excitement in the gymnasium as the bleachers were filled with people cheering on the graduates while they received their hard-earned diplomas.
Edward Guzman, 18, with Tiyan High School’s Class of 2022, was among the dozens that received diplomas and turned tassels from right to left.
He noted feeling good about finally picking up his diploma because it wasn’t easy to get where he is today with the academic challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would say online school because it was hard maintaining both home and online,” Guzman said. “I made up my credits by going to summer school, night school and Asmuyao Community School.”
He begins the next chapter of his life today.
“I start my job ... at Comfort Auto Air Conditioning, where I’ll be doing air conditioning for cars.”
Rechley Ludwig, 18, graduated from George Washington High School.
“I feel great having the diploma in my hand,” she said. “And a better future for me.”
Ludwig shared her future plans.
“I plan to go to college to study photography,” she said.
Rainbow graduations are held for students that lacked the required credits before their originally scheduled graduation but caught up during GDOE’s summer school program or Asmuyao.