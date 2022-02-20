The island's 316th COVID-19-related fatality occurred in hospice care on Feb. 8, according to the Joint Information Center. The JIC issued the correction on Saturday; it had previously reported the fatality occurred at Health Services of the Pacific.
The patient was a 57-year-old female who was fully vaccinated without a booster shot and had underlying health conditions.
There are 50 COVID-19 positive patients at the Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City. There previously were two children at GMH but, based on Saturday's JIC report, they are no longer at the hospital. The total at hospitals breaks down to:
• GMH: 30 with two in the intensive care unit, one of whom is on a ventilator.
• GRMC: 20 with one patient in the ICU and on a ventilator.
There is no data from Naval Hospital, Guam.
According to the JIC, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported a preliminary case count of 179 new cases of COVID-19 from 469 specimens analyzed on Feb. 18. Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday, Feb. 21. As of Saturday, there have been a total of 42,403 officially reported cases, 316 deaths, and 5,032 people in isolation.