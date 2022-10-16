As part of an ongoing Biden-Harris administration initiative, all Guam public school students and employees will be receiving six at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits to support continuing education through the pandemic, according to local health and education officials.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Guam Department of Education met Wednesday with administrators, faculty and students of Finegayan Elementary School in Dededo about the COVID-19 home test kits that will be disseminated to all 41 GDOE schools.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded DPHSS Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Program with 187,200 home tests, which is enough for six tests for every GDOE student and employee, officials stated.
Free testing for COVID-19 is part of the continued efforts to help mitigate the spread of the virus by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The initiative aims to distribute 5 million rapid tests across the nation for students in kindergarten through 12th grade every month to support the continued operation of schools through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Finegayan Elementary School was one of the first schools on the island to receive the test kits.
Other schools under GDOE will receive their share of tests in coming weeks, according to Grace Bordallo, DPHSS spokeswoman.
All K-12 schools, day cares and early care and education centers are eligible to receive home tests through this initiative, she said.