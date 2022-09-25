The 18th annual LifeWorks Guam Candlelight Memorial Service, in commemoration of suicide awareness month, was filled with heartfelt memories, as the community came together to walk out of the darkness that suicide brings, lighting candles for loved ones lost.
In a somber event, loved ones of those who have died by suicide were remembered, with family members courageously sharing stories of how suicide and attempted suicide impacted their lives.
A candle-lighting ceremony held during the event symbolized this awareness and remembrance of loved ones lost to suicide. Those who spoke shared the pain that they live with knowing that their loved ones have died by suicide, but never knowing why.
“As we pass the flame of remembrance from one to another, let this tiny light also represent our own rebirth and renewal as we seek meaning in life without those we loved,” said Miriam Rupley, who lost an uncle to suicide.
Marie Halloran, LifeWorks executive director, noted that the event is meant to bring comfort, share an atmosphere of love and give solace, inspiration and courage to those impacted by suicide.
Rleen Ada lost her brother to suicide and her nephew has forever been changed by his attempt to end his life.
“It's still hard to get through. In December 2009, … it was a Saturday, it was 10 o’clock in the morning and my sister called. I thought it was off because my sister never calls in the morning. I was just waking up, but her tone was somber and I asked her, 'What’s wrong?' She told me that her son had attempted suicide. But, by the grace of God, he survived,” Ada said. “When you survive something like that you are not the same.”
The attempted suicide left her nephew blind and requiring around-the-clock care.
“Before that, he was a bright young man. This kid was the life of the party and it's just taken a lot to recover from that. Having to provide him care 24/7, we’ve actually had to reach out and get services for him. My nephew is turning 35 this year, he still thinks he’s 19 and in high school,” she said.
Ada shared her family’s story to raise awareness about the dangers of suicide ideation and the mark it leaves on families.
“When you go through this and you survive, the consequences can be very, very strong for you and your family as well. Knowing that we’ve been through that, you’d think that my family learned something. My brother in 2017, did not survive, and he’s my baby brother,” Ada said, in tears.
She stressed the importance of really listening to loved ones who may be going through hard times.
“We never once stopped to ask him, 'What do you want to be? What do you want to do?' We would just tell him what would make us happy. Get on with your life like everyone else. And that was a hard lesson for us to learn that we never stopped to ask him that. We just wanted him to get on with his life like everyone else and unfortunately, he left behind two children,” Ada said.
A family's perspective was not the only one shared. Laling Hightower bravely opened up to reveal that she had attempted suicide years ago.
“I always wondered why someone would do that, but I, too, was in so much pain and I wanted to end my life because it was so painful. It's been over 30-plus years but yet it still hurts,” Hightower said.
She believes that she went through the experience so that she can now help others choose to live.
“I think God had a plan. I have talked to inmates and started a ministry program and I am dealing with one inmate who wanted to take his life and I told him if I succeeded I wouldn’t be here. The Lord has a plan for each and every one of us,” Hightower said.
As a survivor, Hightower works to help others deal with their pain.