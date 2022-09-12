An incoming traveler has been confirmed as the first confirmed case of monkeypox on Guam, according to the Office of the Governor, which was made aware of the case along with the Department of Public Health and Social Services.
"Confirmation of the individual’s illness was made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sept. 11. The individual, whose name will not be released to preserve their privacy, arrived on Guam on Sept. 10. The traveler is cooperative and remains in isolation. The individual indicated they do not need medical attention and is being monitored for any changes in their condition,” the release stated.
According to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s communications director, the imported case originated from a domestic commercial flight.
“Upon notification of a confirmed imported case of monkeypox, the (DPHSS) team, led by Chima Mbakwem, engaged quickly into action to locate the individual and place the individual under surveillance. The traveler is properly isolated and does not pose a danger to the local community,” stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.
Public not at risk
Guam's Territorial Epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky told the community during a press conference Monday that she was notified right away.
"I received a call from an epidemiologist from another jurisdiction to report to us that there is a confirmed case of a person who traveled to Guam and that is how we found out about this case. I just want to point out that we get these kinds of travel reports all the time for infectious disease that are public health risks," she said. "This just happens to be monkeypox. It was bound to happen, so this is an imported case, not a Guam case, it's a case in a person who has traveled to Guam."
Public Health assured the community in August that they were ready to handle monkeypox with a team of six health officials assembled to monitor positive cases.
"Monkeypox has been on our radar so we've put together a team of public health personnel to establish the rules and start preplanning for this day," said John Lujan, incident commander of Public Health's monkeypox surveillance team.
Public Health is conferring with the individual's health care provider to confirm the onset date of symptoms. That date will determine their quarantine period. DPHSS stated it has launched a case investigation to identify and notify any of the patient's close contacts.
"The person is not a risk to the public, OK, for any outbreak or anything we are just doing our job and that's it," Pobutsky said.
Vaccines
Now that the island has confirmed the first case of monkeypox, vaccines will be available.
According to Public Health spokesperson Grace Bordallo, a shipment of vaccines has been received. She said the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee (VAPPC) meets next week. The group, when COVID-19 vaccines were in limited supply, adopted a prioritization list of patients who would be first to receive doses.
Nationally, cities and states have implemented similar priority lists for those at higher risk of contracting monkeypox, like those who have had multiple sexual partners in a short period of time.
The local pool of eligible residents, so far, according to information shared by DPHSS, is limited.
"We do have a minimal order of vaccines on island, however, in line with the national vaccination strategies, CDC is not recommending that we do a mass vaccination campaign as we continue to do with COVID," Dr. Annette Aguon said.
The vaccines are reserved for known or presumed positive contact with a confirmed case of monkeypox.
"Those who have an occupational risk, so this would be for pre-exposure for occupational risks, laboratory workers or the public health case investigator or contact tracer," Aguon said.
Public Health noted that they have the ability to order additional vaccines should the need arise.
Monkeypox symptoms
A pimple or blisterlike rash around the genitals hands, feet, chest face or mouth, is associated with symptoms that present in monkeypox. The rash goes through several stages before scabbing and healing.
Other symptoms of monkeypox can include:
• Fever.
• Chills.
• Swollen lymph nodes.
• Exhaustion.
• Muscle aches and backache.
• Headache.
• Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough).
Monkeypox is transmitted through direct contact, often skin-to-skin or through touching objects a positive individual touched.
The illness typically lasts two to four weeks, according to the release.
Testing recommendations
Testing through a health care provider is currently recommended for those experiencing a rash consistent with monkeypox or for those who suspect they may have come in contact with a person positive for monkeypox.