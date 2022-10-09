Two women were charged in connection with assaulting a child with special needs.
Katherine Santa Romana Autentico, 65, and Jeannett Santa Ramone Manaloto, 31, were charged with abuse of an incompetent person and child abuse as misdemeanors after being accused of assaulting a 9-year-old boy on Wednesday, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.
A witness told police they saw a person later identified as Autentico, kicking a minor child in the legs, pulling his shirt and yelling at him to "shut up."
Officers then spoke to an employee at the boy's school who said he is a special needs student with a learning disability who does not speak often, according to the complaint.
Officers saw redness on the boy's shins, left cheek, rib cage and the back of his head. The employee told police the child said Autentico was hitting him on the way to school and Manaloto had punched him in the stomach, the complaint stated.
Autentico was later found by police and told officers she did not hit the child before the officer informed her of the allegations. She further claimed she struck him along his upper back area because she was frustrated that he was not listening to her while they walked to school, the complaint stated.
Manaloto denied hitting the boy in the stomach that morning but allegedly admitted to hitting him the day before. She said she hit the boy in the stomach but it was not hard and he did not complain of pain, according to the complaint.