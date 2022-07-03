Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, the Guam Police Department was notified two detainees, Donavan Mondia and Iverson Chewek, were missing from the Department of Corrections' Mangilao facility.
All patrol officers on duty assisted in searching the surrounding areas, possible known locations and main intersections, according to a GPD press release. In addition, personnel from the Special Operations Division were activated.
The DOC Specialized Operations Response Team located Chewek.
At about 11:49 p.m., GPD patrol officers from Central Precinct spotted and located Donavan Mondia by First Church of God in Barrigada.
Mondia and Chewek were both arrested on suspicion of escape and felony escape. They were booked and confined at DOC. The case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for their information.