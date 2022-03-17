Two elderly Guamanians, both vaccinated and with underlying health conditions, bring the island’s pandemic-related deaths to 341.
The Joint Information Center provided the following details:
• A 69-year-old man is the island’s 340th COVID-19-related fatality. He died at the Guam Regional Medical City on March 10. He was vaccinated and had a booster shot. He tested positive on Feb. 28.
• An 81-year-old man is the island’s 341st fatality. He died at the Guam Memorial Hospital on March 16. The patient was vaccinated. He didn’t have a booster shot. He tested positive on March 8.
The governor offered her condolences along with the thoughts and prayers of her husband, first gentlemen Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.
“(We) are deeply sorry for the family and friends on the passing of their loved ones, and we pray you find healing and peace,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. “As we begin a slow and gradual lifting of restrictions, we must remain vigilant, especially among vulnerable family members.”
On Thursday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 from 686 specimens analyzed on March 16. That’s a .8% positivity rate, one of the lowest the island has seen in months.
Of the new positives, eight were reported by the Department of Defense.
There currently are 1,105 people in isolation, these numbers include 19 patients in local hospitals.
Decreasing hospitalizations is another indicator of the waning impact of the omicron virus in Guam, government and health officials said recently. The JIC broke down the hospital data to:
• GMH: four patients with one in the intensive care unit.
• GRMC: 14 patients
• U.S. Naval Hospital Guam: one patient