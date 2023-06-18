Two men were charged with assault by mutual combat after being accused of fighting each other in Mangilao.
On June 8, police officers were dispatched to a Mangilao apartment where they determined Greg Soram and Scott Soram were fighting, a magistrate's complaint filed on June 9 stated.
Scott Soram appeared to have a puncture wound on his left leg and abrasions to his right hand. Greg Soram had swelling to his facial area and apparent dried blood around his mouth and nose.
A witness reported to officers she heard Greg Soram yell, "What? You think I'm ... going to stab you?" Greg Soram was armed with a kitchen knife.
Another witness told officers he saw two shirtless men on the roadway who were later identified as Greg Soram, who was armed with a knife and covered in blood, and Scott Soram, who appeared to be fleeing, the complaint stated.
Another man reported to police he was walking toward the apartment when he saw Greg Soram running after Scott Soram. Greg Soram then allegedly attempted to stab the man but the man was able to get out of the way.
Greg Soram and Scott Soram were charged with assault by mutual combat as a petty misdemeanor, however Greg Soram also was charged with two counts of aggravated assault as a third-degree felony with special allegations of use of a deadly weapon. Scott Soram also was charged with family violence as a misdemeanor.
According to the Office of the Attorney General, Greg Soram faces a total of 25 years in prison while Scott Soram faces one year in prison.