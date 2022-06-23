At least two different families asked the federal bankruptcy court for the return of parcels of land that their parents and grandparents donated decades ago to the Catholic church on Guam, which now plans to use them to settle Guam clergy sex abuse claims.
The Pangelinan and Sgambelluri families are objecting to a joint plan by the Archdiocese of Agana and its creditors to get the archdiocese out of bankruptcy, which includes a proposed payment of $37 million to $107 million to more than 270 survivors of clergy sexual assaults.
Under the plan, dozens of properties – including those donated by families – will be sold or transferred to a trust for abuse survivors.
Both families attached copies of the deed of gift for the donated properties.
Five children and relatives of the late Salvatore Giovanni Sgambelluri and Ana T. Sgambelluri said the couple donated a Barrigada property in 1975 "to be used exclusively for old-age home for clergy and for a Catholic Church."
"If the Catholic Church is not going to use these properties for these purposes, we, heirs to Salvatore and Ana, respectfully request that the land be returned to our family," Mona Sgambelluri Rich, now in Texas, said in a letter to the bankruptcy court.
Four other heirs or their representatives on Guam and California wrote similar letters.
Children of the late Engracia Cruz Diaz Pangelinan and Francisco Sablan Pangelinan filed a motion to intervene and object to the archdiocese and creditors' joint Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan.
Sisters Zita D. Pangelinan and Victoria D. Pangelinan are specifically objecting to the planned sale of two parcels of Hågat land that their parents donated in 1997 to the Archbishop of Agana for the benefit of the "parish of the village of Santa Rita."
They also attached a copy of a June 2017 letter that their mother wrote to then Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes, asking that their donated land be returned to their family.
"The intent to sell the property for other purposes invalidates said deed and all documentation subsequent to and resulting from its operation. I respectfully request that the properties covered by the deed of gift be returned to my husband's estate and me in order to execute or hold true the conditions of the deed," the Pangelinan matriarch wrote.
District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood set a July 13 hearing on the disclosure statement and reorganization plan.