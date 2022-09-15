Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-car collision resulted in an overturned car in Dededo Tuesday afternoon.
At around 4:20 p.m., Guam Police Department officers responded to a three-car collision near the four-way intersection of Ysengsong Road and Marine Corps Drive in Dededo Tuesday, according to Chief of Police Stephen Ignacio.
After the collision, a man and woman suffered nonfatal injuries and were transported to U.S. Naval Hospital, Ignacio added.
The crash resulted in a car on its side in the northbound lanes of Marine Corps Drive. Photos and videos of the accident circulated on social media after the collision.
In the images and videos, the portion of the road after the turn to Ysengsong Road was blocked off. The photos show authorities speaking with individuals in the area.