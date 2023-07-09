Two men were charged in two separate incidents of burglary and theft in Chalan Pago.
A magistrate complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam identified Brandon Jay Hernandez and Dwayne John Cepeda as allegedly being involved in at least one of the burglaries together.
The first burglary, reported on June 30, was at a residence on Manibusan Lane in which a bush cutter belonging to "P and J yard services" was stolen. The equipment was valued at $1,000.
The complaint stated the act was caught on surveillance camera and police identified Hernandez. Court documents allege when Hernandez was arrested, he admitted to stealing the bush cutter and selling it to buy “ice.”
Based on the complaint, prior to Hernandez’s arrest, he allegedly was involved in a July 4 burglary to a home on Kongga Road that involved Cepeda.
The complaint stated the two men used a homemade crowbar to gain access to a garage and a truck. Various tools, valued at $2,240, were stolen.
“Officers noted the garage door appeared to have been pried off of the hinge and the compartment along the truck bed was open,” the complaint stated.
Police found a black bicycle and the homemade crowbar with the words “Risky Biznes” and a prayer written on it at the scene. Neither belonged to the homeowner.
Police identified Hernandez and Cepeda from surveillance footage of the incident.
According to the complaint, Hernandez allegedly told police “it was Cepeda’s plan to hit the house.”
Hernandez was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, theft of property as a second-degree felony and theft of property as a third-degree felony.
Cepeda was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony and theft of property as a second-degree felony.
Both men were booked and confined.