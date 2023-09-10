Two men were arrested in connection to an ambulance stolen about a week ago.
On Wednesday, Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella announced in a news release that Davidson Yoichi and Jeff Meitawan were arrested on suspicion of stealing a Guam Fire Department ambulance reported stolen on Aug. 27.
The release detailed that around 12:42 a.m. on Aug. 27, GFD's ambulance, Medic 9, was stolen from a home in Mangilao while personnel were tending to a sick person at the location.
Later in the afternoon the same day, the ambulance was located after a report by a Yigo resident telling officers it was parked near his home.
"The reporting person escorted officers. ... However, the ambulance was no longer at location," according to the release, which added that a witness gave a statement his family members, Yoichi and Meitawan, had the ambulance.
One of the GFD's medics assigned to the ambulance the evening it was stolen left his cell phone in the ambulance and was able to track it to Chalan Fisinos in Dededo. It was later found parked, unoccupied, along a dirt road and the ambulance was relinquished to GFD.
On Monday, detectives were able to locate Yoichi, who admitted that he and Meitawan stole the ambulance from Mangilao and drove it to Yigo.
"Davidson (Yoichi) then helped Jeff (Meitawan) get rid of the stolen vehicle. ... He drove it to Chalan Fisnios. Davidson also admitted to using a permanent marker to write his tag name along the vehicle's exterior," according to Savella.
Yoichi was arrested under suspicion of theft by receiving, criminal mischief and destruction of evidence. He was booked and confined.
On Wednesday, detectives made a check of Aurora Street in Dededo and apprehended Meitawan, who refused to provide a statement regarding the stolen ambulance.
Meitawan was arrested under suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, destruction of evidence, obstruction of government functions and crimes against the community. Meitawan was booked and confined.
Charged
After the arrests the two men's cases were forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General, who on Thursday charged Yoichi in the Superior Court of Guam.
Yoichi was charged with theft by receiving a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, damaging, stealing or receiving stolen government generators, telephones, or emergency or utility equipment as a second-degree felony, graffiti as a misdemeanor and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor.
Yoichi was also charged with the special allegation of crime against the community.
The magistrate's complaint filed details events leading to the location of the ambulance and states when Yoichi was confronted by officers, he yelled "F*** you b****" before fleeing into the jungle area.
Upon being arrested he told officers a third party told him that they stole an ambulance before Yoichi allegedly drove it to a dirt road with the intent to "ditch" it.
"Yoichi then defaced the vehicle by using a black permanent marker to write 'DMB' and 'Dayo' on the exterior of the vehicle before leaving on foot," according to the complaint.