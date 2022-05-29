2 men sought in reported burglary at LMS

Guam Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the community regarding a reported burglary at the Landscape Management Systems Inc. and Green Waste compound in Piti.
The Guam Police Department's preliminary reports suggest that on Saturday, May 14, LMS employees arrived for work and noted the compound's exterior surveillance cameras were damaged.
A check was made where it was noted that at around 12:20 a.m. CCTV footage showed two unknown men had unlawfully entered the compound. Footage also captured the men damaging the exterior camera.
An assessment was done and management noted that a Group 31 battery for the forklift was missing.
Officials are asking anyone with information that can aid investigators to submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All tip information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward will be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.