2 men who escaped from DOC charged with felony escape

The two detainees who escaped from the Department of Corrections Mangilao facility on July 1 each face a charge of felony escape as a third-degree felony.
On that day, the Guam Police Department police received report that Iverson Chewek and Donavan Gil Mondia had escaped, according to complaint filed at the Superior Court of Guam.
Chewek was held custody at DOC for a criminal case related to felony charges of burglary and theft of motor vehicle as a second-degree felony.
Mondia had been in custody for a case in which he’d been charged with two counts of aggravated assault as a third-degree felonies, and two counts criminal mischief as third-degree felonies.
DOC personnel discovered the two defendants were missing during a head count at about 11 p.m. the night before. The inmates’ orange DOC shirts were discovered during check the immediate vicinity on the barbed wire directly behind the dome and there appeared to be an opening at the bottom of the fence line, documents state. Chewek was subsequently located by DOC’s Special Operations Response Team on the roadway outside the facility by Route and Leyang Road Barrigada.
Mondia was found by Guam police officers by the First Church God Barrigada. After Mondia was captured he spontaneously stated that the only reason he escaped prison with defendant Chewek was because his mom was sick and that he needed to see her.