The deaths of two more people who were pronounced dead on arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital have been linked to COVID-19 as reported Monday.
The reports brings the toll to 342, even as the number of new cases and hospitalizations remain relatively low.
The Joint Information Center reported:
• A 78-year-old woman who was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH March 25 is the 341st COVID-19-related fatality. She was unvaccinated and tested positive on March 26.
• A 66-year-old man who was fully vaccinated with a booster shot is the 342nd COVID-19-related fatality. He was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on March 28, which is also when he tested positive for the virus.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she, along with first gentleman Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, pray for the families and friends of the two patients.
Over the weekend, the Department of Public Health and Social Services 72 total new COVID-19 cases out of 1,342 tests conducted, the JIC reported. These cases break down to:
• March 28: 11 of 221 test positive for COVID-19
• March 27: 16 of 319 test positive for COVID-19 (2 cases previously reported). • March 26: 45 of 802 test positive for COVID-19 (28 cases previously reported).
As of Monday, there are 888 people in active isolation. There are 13 people are in local hospitals: five at GMH, seven at Guam Regional Medical City and one at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. None are in the intensive care unit.
These numbers are improvements over what Guam was experiencing in January and February where daily new cases reached as high as 800-plus and those in isolation were in the thousands.
The JIC reported that Guam’s COVID-19 Community Level is “moderate” based on the latest available data of new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population over seven days, percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and new cases per 100,000 population over seven days.