Two more deaths, one from early February and one from last October, have been linked to SARS-CoV-2 after a review of “all possible COVID-19-related deaths,” bringing the island’s toll to 330.
According to the Joint Information Center:
● The 329th COVID-19-related fatality a 39-year-old man who was pronounced dead on arrival at U.S. Naval Hospital on Feb. 10. The patient was unvaccinated and had unknown underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Feb. 10.
● The 330th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 31, 2021. The patient was a 46-year-old man who was fully vaccinated without a booster shot. He had unknown underlying health conditions and tested positive on Oct. 29, 2021, according to the JIC.
“With each passing from COVID-19 we are reminded that we are not yet out of the woods. For those who have experienced grief and sadness from losing a loved one, (first gentleman Jeff Cook, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio) and I extend our deepest sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.
“Please continue the public health interventions that have helped us progress through this pandemic. Wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, and get boosted and vaccinated. If you’re feeling sick or are concerned you may have been exposed, testing is open to all and life saving treatments are available to get better faster.”
The Department of Public Health and Social Services Chief Medical Officer and Territorial Epidemiologist, in coordination with the Acting Chief Medical Examiner, have been conducting the reviews.
This isn’t the first time death certificates have been reviewed, resulting in certain fatalities becoming classified as COVID-19-related deaths, or being removed from that classification.
273 new cases, 32 hospitalizations
On Tuesday evening, there were 273 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,667 specimens analyzed on Feb. 28. Of the new cases, 36 were reported by the Department of Defense. There are 3,383 people in active isolation.
There are 30 hospital patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Guam Memorial Hospital: 20 patients with three in the intensive care unit and of those one patient is on a ventilator.
Guam Regional Medical City: 10
Naval Hospital Guam: 2
Genome sequencing results
On Tuesday, DPHSS received results from virus samples collected from Jan. 31 to Feb. 8. The 10 samples were sent to the Hawaii Department of Health State Laboratory Division for genome sequencing. All 10 were confirmed to omicron.
There have been 612 SARS-CoV-2 virus samples sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hawaii DOH State Lab Division for genome sequencing over the past year and a half. Of those, 417 were confirmed to be the following:
● Alpha: 89
● Epsilon: 14
● Beta: 4
● Delta: 212
● Gamma: 1
● Omicron: 87