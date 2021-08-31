2 recent Guam deaths linked to COVID-19, new cases reach 206, risk score soars to 43

The Joint Information Center confirmed Tuesday that Guam’s 146th and 147th COVID-19-related fatalities occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Aug. 28.
Today, DPHSS reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,714 tests performed on Aug. 30. Fifty-five cases were identified through contact tracing. The CAR Score is 43.8.
The 146th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH. The patient was an 84-year-old man who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions who had tested positive for COVID-19.
The 147th COVID-19-related fatality also occurred at GMH. The patient was a 56-year-old man, unvaccinated with underlying health conditions, and had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Josh, Jeff, and I offer our deepest condolences to their friends and families. Let us continue to fight against COVID-19 to prevent further pain and tragedy. We can all play a part in making this community stronger. Please get vaccinated and protect the ones you love,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.
There are now 149 COVID-19-related fatalities on Guam after a review of all possible COVID-19-related deaths.
"This coordinated review process has resulted in the classification of two additional deaths as COVID-19-related and has brought Guam’s current COVID-19-related death count to 149," according to JIC.
A review of all death certificates has revealed two additional COVID-19-related deaths from last year which were not previously reported to DPHSS:
• a 67-year-old woman, unvaccinated, with multiple comorbidities, died on Oct.13, 2020, at GMH. The COVID-19 vaccine was unavailable at that time.
• a 55-year-old woman, unvaccinated, died on Dec. 31, 2020, at GMH.
Guam had 45 patients who were hospitalized for COVID-19 and 26 were unvaccinated
To date there have been a total of 10,559 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 149 deaths, 1,415 cases in active isolation and 8,995 not in active isolation.