Two Guam Department of Education public schools took a hit over the weekend.
Jose Rios Middle School in Piti was broken into between Saturday and Sunday.
“The perpetrators broke into the counseling department and they were able to access the library through the counseling department,” said Erika Cruz, GDOE deputy superintendent of operations. “In the library they for certain stole a portable speaker, however, they are reviewing their inventory to ensure that that is the only item stolen, which was GDOE property. They rummaged through the counselor's desks probably looking for cash.”
The person or persons responsible pried the plexi-glass window of the counselor’s office, which is located outside, she told The Guam Daily Post.
The library and counseling division were broken into, but Cruz said no classrooms were hit.
It was reported to the Guam Police Department Monday morning, according to Cruz. No suspects have been identified, she noted.
Car hits school gate
The middle school wasn't the only campus to damaged over the weekend.
A portion of Tamuning Elementary School’s gate was knocked down by a vehicle. The administrator for the home of the Whales received a call from GPD around 8 a.m. Sunday.
“Apparently, a car went through the fence,” Cruz said. “Definitely it was a car that went through that fence because there were skid marks on the sidewalk. GPD called the principal to let her know that the fence was ripped apart and so our maintenance crew went in and fixed it that same day.”
Although the broken fence made the school vulnerable, she added that no unauthorized entry was made at the campus.
The cost of damages is unknown at this time for both campuses.
The pair of incidents comes just as the start of a new school year is nearly two weeks away.
Cruz said that this is a setback for the island’s largest school system.
“It definitely disrupts the opening of the school year to ensure we welcome our students with a nice, clean facility,” she said. “Our employees are working hard every day to ensure that schools are ready to open on time.”