203 new COVID-19 cases, 21 hospitalized

There are 21 Guamanians in local hospitals with COVID-19 - that's the highest number of hospitalizations in the last couple of months.
The latest hospitalization numbers also hit one of what the Department of Public Health and Social Services officials called the "three triggers" that would indicate another COVID-19 surge:
• Seven-day average of 100 cases per day.
• 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
• 10 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit.
Only one of the 21 patients is in the intensive care unit at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. There are 15 patients at Guam Memorial Hospital and five at Guam Regional Medical City.
Public Health also reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 from 3,217 specimens analyzed from tests administered from June 24 to 26. Results for those days break down, as follows:
● June 27: 21 positive cases out of 743 tests
● June 26: 100 positive cases out of 974 tests
● June 25: 82 positive cases out of 1,500 tests
Guam officials have attributed 371 deaths to the virus since 2020.
Vaccines for children 6 months and up
On June 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for use in children down to 6 months of age.
In most children, the Moderna vaccine for children ages 6 months through 5 years will be a two-dose primary series with four to eight weeks between doses. In most children, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4 years will be a three-dose primary series three to eight weeks between dose one and dose two, and at least eight weeks between dose two and dose three.
COVID-19 vaccination for individuals ages 6 months and older are available at the DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo, and the DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan.
DPHSS has a list of requirements for minors to receive a Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine:
• Parent/legal guardian must provide minor’s birth certificate
• Parent/legal guardian must have a government-issued photo identification
• Minor must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and guardians must present legal guardianship or power-of-attorney documents.