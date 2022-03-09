If the public school system were to now fix all the maintenance problems that had been delayed over years because the government didn’t have enough money to fix them before, it would cost about $107.2 million, according to reports presented to Guam Education Board members on Tuesday.
And, if the government were to go one step further and improve and modernize all schools, updating them to 21st century learning environments, it would cost $142.5 million.
That's nearly $250 million, which is roughly one year's budget for the Guam Department of Education.
The massive cost figures were disclosed during a sneak peak of the Master Facilities Plan provided to education officials during the GEB’s Safe and Healthy Schools Committee work session on Tuesday. The presentation was provided by contractor HHF Planners, a Honolulu-based planning firm that operates throughout the Pacific Rim.
The planning firm broke down the needed repairs, called deferred maintenance, to the following:
• Structure: $19.9 million
• Roof: $27.6 million
• Interior: $7 million
• Exterior: $9.7 million
• Mechanical: $13.9 million
• Electrical: $9.2 million
• Plumbing: $6.4 million
• Site: $13.5 million
Broken down by grade levels, the cost of deferred maintenance is:
• Elementary: $57.7 million
• Middle: $23.9 million
• High: $25.7 million
Modernizing at the school levels breaks down to:
• Elementary: $50.6 million
• Middle: $71.4 million
• High $20.5 million
About $70 million worth of those maintenance issues deal directly with health and safety.
As far a project prioritization of work for deferred maintenance, the Master Facilities Plan laid out two tiers:
• Tier 1 - a $78.1 million endeavor includes covered walkways canopies, restrooms, roofing, Heating ventilation and Air Conditioning.
• Tier 2 - $29.1 million worth of site and infrastructure work includes fences, playgrounds, electrical and plumbing upgrades.
To help determine which school to work on first, the Master Facilities Plan created certain criteria.
That includes:
• Equitably distribute capital improvement projects to GDOE schools
• Multiple entries to score each school
• Weights applied to each metric based on importance to stakeholders
• Objective school rating based on needs (higher score = higher need)
Basically, the higher the need, the higher the school ranks on the prioritization list.
“This was really meant to be a way to build geographic equity to ensure that money was being spent throughout Guam and the villages and not just certain areas,” Dane Sjoblom, HHF Planners senior associate said.
Build new middle school, convert another
Sjoblom said there is a great need for a middle school in the central region.
“Just to help balance the attendance areas and make sure that kids aren’t driving great distances to go to middle school that are outside their village and to ensure that facilities are available equally through out the territory,” Sjoblom said.
Chief Brodie Elementary School, Juan M. Guerrero and an open site off of Bartolu Road in Dededo were identified as potential sites for a new middle school.
Once a new school is constructed, HHF recommended converting Jose Rios Middle School in Piti into a pilot Pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade school.
There’s plans for southern schools as well, namely the potential to reinvest in southern schools and create a pilot Prekindergarten through 8th grade school in the south.
“In the south there are a few under-capacity schools and those might also be great opportunities to reinvest (and) create new modern spaces to bring kids together and really balance out those capacity conditions so that you don’t have large schools with just a few kids per classroom,” Sjoblom said.
Balancing transportation
There’s also a chance to look at how transportation is being handled and what opportunities are available to kids.
“We understand that traffic is a big issue and there might be opportunities to look at improving pedestrian ways in the villages to ensure that kids have a way to get to school if they’re within walking distance, that could be a big help … a lot of different options assuming that kids are going to a school close to them,” Sjoblom said.
There may also be opportunity to look at traffic patterns and parking at school sites, to help ease congestion on thoroughfares.
Redevelopment opportunities also present with the ability to reuse some buildings that are not being utilized by schools due to under capacity, bringing the potential to generate revenue.
Consideration for under-capcity schools include allow use by others, serving as surplus facilities for government or community uses or revenue generating enterprises.
• Offices for government agencies
• Adult education; vocational education and job training
• Community clinics
• Childcare
• Eldercare
• Enterprise ”incubators”
• Staff, student and community initiatives to explore neighborhood technologies (e.g., renewable energy, greenhouses, recycling) and commercial ventures.
The Master Facilities Plan has not been finalized, the plan will be presented formally to the GEB before being presented to the Legislature.