The man who allegedly brandished a gun to steal various high-priced items from Home Depot nearly a month ago was arrested by police.
Judiciary of Guam marshals and a Guam Police Department officer assigned to the U.S. Marshal Task Force happened upon Edward J. San Agustin at a Dededo residence where they were executing a bench warrant for a separate case.
“Investigations identified San Agustin was in possession of a black pistol. The Criminal Investigation Division was activated and custody was relinquished to detectives,” according to a GPD news release.
San Agustin was interviewed by police. He allegedly admitted to his role in the Home Depot robbery and confirmed the gun he was found with was the same weapon used in the commission of the robbery.
On July 13, police said, San Agustin walked out of Home Depot without paying for merchandise valued at $3,100.
“He was stopped by Home Depot asset protection officers. San Agustin then brandished and racked a black handgun, prompting the asset protection officers to retreat into the establishment, where a call was made for police assistance,” the release said.
Police said San Agustin was later picked up with the merchandise in front of Diana Airport Plaza by Joshua Westfall. Westfall was arrested a day after the incident and an arrest warrant was issued for San Agustin.
Westfall’s arrest led police to recover several of the stolen items at a Dededo residence, but San Agustin eluded authorities for nearly a month.
On Friday, police arrested San Agustin on allegations of:
- Execution of warrant.
- Second-degree robbery.
- Reckless conduct.
- Possession of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony.
- Possession of a firearm without a valid ID.
- Unregistered firearm.
San Agustin was booked and confined at the Department of Corrections and the case was forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office for prosecution.