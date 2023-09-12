Another man charged in connection to stealing an ambulance allegedly told police he was being "set up."
On Friday, Jeff Meitawan was charged in the Superior Court of Guam for his alleged involvement in stealing an ambulance that was in the midst of responding to a sick person call in Mangilao on August 27.
According to the complaint, officers were told the ambulance was seen parked near a residence along Chalan Mataguac in Yigo and a witness reported Meitawan and Davidson Yoichi were later seen leaving with the stolen ambulance.
Officers were later able to find the ambulance along a dirt road near Chalan Disinios and confronted Yoichi who was the first of the two to be arrested and later charged.
According to charging documents, Yoichi told officers he was told by a third party that Meitawan "jacked an ambulance."
Yoichi then allegedly drove the ambulance to the dirt road with the intent to "ditch it" before defacing the car using black permanent marker.
Yoichi later reported Meitawan informed him that he "stole an ambulance," according to the complaint.
"Meitawan was later located and told officers 'I'll cooperate sir' and something to the effect of 'Sir I'm being set up about the ambulance, I don't even know Davidson' even though the arresting officers didn't ask any questions or details about the crime," the complaint stated.
Meitawan was charged with theft, damaging, stealing, or receiving stolen government generators, telephones, or emergency or utility equipment as second-degree felonies, theft of property as a third-degree felony and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor. Additionally, Meitawan was charged with the special allegation of crime against the community.
According to the Office of the Attorney General, Meitwan has two misdemeanor convictions from 2014 for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was also convicted of terrorizing in 2015 and assault in 2019.
If convicted on the new charges, Meitawan faces a total of 27 years in prison.