Three people were charged in connection to cashing several forged checks between December and January.
On Wednesday, Ainy Antonio, who is 34 or 36; Lanett Oneichu, 38; and Mathias Robert Mathias, 39, were charged in the Superior Court of Guam after police learned they allegedly were involved in cashing bad checks.
According to the magistrate's complaint, on Dec. 18, 2022, the owner of a Mongmong-Toto-Maite store reported checks cashed by Antonio had been returned because the bank was unable to locate the account.
There were three checks — one for $200, one for $300 and one for $275 — from Omega Mission Church of Guam and paid to Antonio.
Days before the owner reported it to the police, the owner said he contacted Antonio to alert him of the rejected checks and Antonio said he would pay the owner back. But after a few days, when Antonio failed to pay, the owner contacted the police.
On Jan. 11, the owner of a check-cashing service in Dededo reported to police that Oneichu and Mathias had attempted to cash checks in the amount of $650 and $945, however they were rejected. The checks were from the Omega Mission Church of God.
About a week later, Oneichu returned the establishment to cash another check but when told about the previous bad check, Oneichu said that "her cousin told her to cash the check and that she would return with that cousin," the complaint stated. Oneichu never returned.
Oneichu told officers Antonio asked her to help him cash a check and admitted she knew something was wrong because she saw her name on the check, but went along with it because Antonio promised to share some of the money with her for helping, the complaint stated.
Oneichu also stated Antonio was responsible for Mathias' bad check.
Antonio told officers he received a check from a "Mr. Oung," that he didn't know where the Omega Mission Church of God was located, and denied writing on the checks or putting his signature on the checks, despite officers pointing out similarities in handwriting.
According to the complaint, officers were unable to find any contact information or addresses for the Omega Mission Church of God and were unable to find Mathias.
Antonio was charged with five counts of forgery and two counts of theft of property as third-degree felonies, which also had a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release. According to the complaint, Antonio is on pretrial release for a 2022 and 2020 felony case. Antonio also was charged with three counts of theft as a misdemeanor.
Oneichu and Mathias both were charged with complicity to commit theft of property as third-degree felonies.