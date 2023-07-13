Two men and a woman were accused of cutting and stealing power lines on two separate occasions.
According to court documents, at about 11:23 a.m. on June 27, police responded to a reported theft of Guam Power Authority Power lines in Dededo. Officers met with a man who reported seeing two men loading a power line into the trunk of a Toyota Camry.
The men later were identified as Paul Anthony Quichocho Aguon, 47, and Denzale Whitaker, 29. Despite being told by the reporting person to put the lines back, the two allegedly refused and kept loading the line into the trunk, according to the magistrate's complaint. The man took photos of the individuals and their vehicle.
The report indicated the power line was approximately 100-feet long, and about 80 feet had been cut from the line. An investigator for GPA stated each foot of the power line is worth $3 and because a significant length of the line was cut, the whole line would have to be replaced.
A few days later, on June 30, around the same time frame as the first alleged theft, Aguon, Whitaker and a female, Olivia Palakiko, 33, were seen in Yigo loading cables from a power pole into the trunk of a Camry, the complaint stated.
The report indicated 50 feet had been cut from a cable that had been dangling from the power pole.
Bushcutter theft
Police officers first were alerted to Aguon, Whitaker and Palakiko's alleged criminal activities in January, when a Mangilao resident reported his Shindaiwa bushcutter, worth $500, had been stolen, the magistrate's complaint stated.
On Jan. 23, before the man reported his property was stolen, he told police three individuals came to his residence to speak with his mother, but his mother didn't find it to be suspicious. The man made a check of the garage area and discovered his bushcutter was missing.
According to the complaint, the man checked his home surveillance footage and noted two men and a woman not familiar to him parked along the driveway of his residence. They later were identified as Aguon, Whitaker and Palakiko after the man posted the footage on social media, court documents stated.
Aguon was charged with three counts of theft as misdemeanors, Whitaker was charged with three counts of complicity to commit theft, while Palakiko was charged with two counts of complicity to commit theft.