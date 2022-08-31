Three Chinese men and one Chinese woman were charged in connection with illegally entering Guam by boat, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.
The three men, Jian Feng Li, 36; Fujun Zhai, 34; Ruigang Li, 49; and woman Xiao Juan Sun, 41; allegedly arrived in Guam by boat without acquiring clearance requirements.
Jian Feng Li and Zhai were arrested on Tuesday while Sun and Ruigang Li were arrested on Monday by the multiagency task force established by the governor in response to the rise of illegal entries into Guam by boat.
Jian Feng Li, who was charged on Wednesday, allegedly arrived July 3 after officers saw a vessel docking at the entrance of the Hagåtña Boat Basin. It was then discovered the vessel was registered in Saipan to Jian Feng Li, court documents state.
Officers questioned one of seven individuals nearby who said they bought the boat for $22,000 and departed from Saipan. The individuals further said they did not have a job in Saipan and did not know anyone in Guam.
Jian Feng Li signed an abandonment form for the vessel but did not seek clearance and there was no manifest delivered to Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, documents state.
Zhai, who was also arrested on Wednesday, allegedly arrived June 29 on the reef northeast of Gun Beach with several Chinese nationals. Zhai and the other nationals left the boat behind, walked to shore and made their way toward the hotels, documents state.
Sun and Ruigang Li, also known as Guiyang Li, were charged on Tuesday and were both found by police on July 8 and accompanied by seven others, documents state.
Ruigang Li arrived July 8 and Sun July 3, according to Officer Berlyn Savella, Guam Police Department spokeswoman.
Ruigang Li was found at Gun Beach after officers found a vessel with a CNMI registration in the area of The Beach bar in Tumon, documents state.
One of the individuals with Ruigang Li told officers Ruigang Li drove the boat which the group paid $22,000 for. Other men, however, took turns driving the boat but Li was the captain, documents state.
The individual from the group further said they did not know anyone in Guam. However, when they were asked about employment the person said, "Most of us do anything like landscaping, cleaning and cooking," according to the complaint.
Sun was found at the Hagåtña Boat Basin with a boat with CNMI registration. Sun said she was the owner of the vessel and the group of nine people helped pay $32,000.
Sun's group took turns driving the boat, according to the complaint.
Jian Feng Li, Ruigang Li, Sun and Zhai were all charged with failure to obtain required clearance and failure to deliver a manifest to a customs officer as misdemeanors.
Ruigang Li and Sun were also charged with invalid place of unloading as a misdemeanor.
Zhai was charged with invalid place of unloading as a violation.
Released
Jian Feng Li, Ruigang Li, Zhai and Sun were all confined at the Department of Corrections after their arrests.
However, Sun and Ruigang Li were released on $2,000 personal recognizance bonds after their first hearing in the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday afternoon.
According to prison records, they are staying in two different Tamuning apartments and ordered to report to probation weekly.
Zhai and Jian Feng Li were released Wednesday afternoon.
The arrest and charging of the four individuals brings the multiagency task force to six arrests on suspicion of illegal entry.
The first two were Jianfeng Lu and Haize Lu who were arrested and charged last week.
Jianfeng Lu was released from DOC after paying a $2,000 cash bail and surrendering his passport.
Haize Lu remains confined.