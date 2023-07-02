Saturday was the last day to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and a number of island residents showed up at the Inalåhan Senior Citizens Center to see if they qualified.
“I came a little bit after 8 a.m. We’re still waiting, but they are close to our time,” said Kay Tyquiengco, a Yona resident, about two hours into her wait.
While the Micronesian Mall and Guam Premium Outlets locations also were open for the last day. Tyquiengco came to the Inalåhan location because it was closer and she thought there would be less people.
“I just gave birth (last) Sunday so we originally were like, if we miss the deadline, then we miss it. But because today my husband was free and I’m not driving yet, ... I was like, let’s just go and see what we can do, because maybe it will help us,” she said. “I think if I wasn’t in my situation that I am in I would have just came on my designated day."
Tyquiengco said her household lost roughly $300 to $500 worth of food as a result of the storm. She hoped to qualify so they could restock on food.
“I will buy in bulk and then kind of stretch it and whatever extra I will save it,” she said. "It’s just me and my husband … and now the baby. I don’t know if they will say household of three because he (our newborn) wasn’t here. I am not including him just because he wasn’t here for the storm, even though I was pregnant."
Talo'fo'fo' resident Juan Cruz arrived about 10 minutes before he spoke to the Guam Daily Post. He was hoping to qualify for just himself.
“I lost about $700 worth of food. My family is in Alaska; they left the day before the storm,” Cruz said.
He waited until the last day because he just got a call from his wife, telling him to apply.
“My wife actually called me to go and line up because when they come home, they want food. But I am claiming just for me though, because my mother-in-law was telling me I can’t apply for them because they weren’t here during the storm,” Cruz said.
Because he had just arrived, Cruz estimated it would be about a four-hour wait until he could be seen to see if he would qualify.
“Man, that’s the thing. I knew that I didn’t qualify, but there’s other stuff that’s also considered,” he said in reference to expenses incurred as a result of the storm.
Those that applied in Inalåhan were treated to southern hospitality as Mayor Tony Chargulaf made sure things ran smoothly.
“We provided water and iced tea. We also provide a lunch (at) 12 o’clock. We are providing sandwiches, 300 sandwiches to those waiting, and then right around 3 o’clock we also provided another 300 sandwiches to those that are still here," the mayor said. "We also provided a hot lunch for my staff, GPD and Public Health, hot lunch and breakfast. And, of course, everyone is seated and under a canopy, all under the shade, so we’ve done so much to help ease the anxiety and frustration in the wait time for a lot of these folks."
According to officials, the southern DSNAP location processed roughly 100 applications an hour.
Public Health spokesperson Don Sulat said preliminary numbers from June 22 to June 30 showed there were 31,700 total DSNAP applicants, 30,666 of whom were approved. There were 953 denied and 81 still are pending.