An 82-year-old man is the latest to be listed among the victims of COVID-19.
The Joint Information Center reported on Wednesday the island's 320th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Feb. 23. The man had underlying health conditions and wasn't vaccinated. He had tested positive on Feb. 9.
“To his family and those who loved him, (first gentleman Jeff Cook, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio) and I offer our deepest sympathies and condolences,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Our elderly and our sick remain vulnerable to this virus. Now, more than ever, we must pay extra attention to our loved ones and their health and wellness. Get tested and know your status if you are feeling sick or you feel you may have been exposed. The sooner you get tested, the earlier you can take action and preserve life.”
COVID-19 test results
The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 349 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,124 specimens analyzed on Feb. 22. Of those, 99 were reported by the Department of Defense.
There are 42 residents who are hospitalized at local hospitals.
• Guam Memorial Hospital: 27 patients, one of whom is a child; four patients are in the intensive care unit, two of whom are on ventilators.
• Guam Regional Medical City: 15 patients, two of whom are in ICU
• Naval Hospital Guam: No reported patients