34th Guam Youth Congress inauguration made parents proud

It was a day to be proud for many of the parents who watched as their teens and young adults took the oath of office as elected representatives of the 34th Guam Youth Congress on their inauguration day, Saturday.
Casey Bermudes, Wuju Rachel Cho, Jin Chung, Xyanie Concepcion, Maria Hope Pablo Diaz, Austin Fortuno, Kaitlyn Galindes, Alexander Gayle, Hailey Hoffman, Jordan King, Shanice Lacadan, Julie Laxamana, Billy Mann, Nathan Paz, Evan Perez, Christian Ramos, Kyan Toh, Lily Vinch, Ty Whitaker, Jieqin Yang, Sumin Yoon and Beatrix Zamora were each selected by their peers to champion the needs and interests of their generation for the next two years.
As their names were called, parents in attendance were happy to witness the momentous day.
“I am so proud because she is on top of her academics and I am so proud of that too. Then she has her advance placement and she wants to be a lawyer. On top of that, we have this and I didn’t even know. She just told me about this and said, 'I am going to go and have an inauguration.' I asked her, 'About what?' and she said, 'The Guam Youth Congress.' I didn’t even know that she was planning to do this. So, I am really surprised but I am also so proud of her,” said Myla Zamora, mother of Beatrix Zamora. “She wants to solve the homelessness problem around Academy (of our Lady of Guam), so she wants to contribute to before she leaves the school.”
Myla Zamora was not the only parent to share in the proud moment.
“I feel great. I am so proud of him. I went with him door-to-door in our village and asked people to sign (his petition),” said Lan Mann, mother of Billy Mann, a St. John's School student. “He feels great and he’s so proud of himself, he did it. This is his first time in the Guam Youth Congress and he’s only 10th grade. I have watched him grow up and he’s changed so much and step-by-step he improved and he just wants to see different areas to find out what he’s interested in. He joined because he wants to serve the community.”
As the chair for the Guam Legislature's Committee on the Advancement of Youth, Sen. Amanda Shelton gave opening remarks during the inauguration ceremony held at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña. She spoke of the close work she has carried out with the GYC over the last two terms.
“During this time we’ve had the pleasure of working alongside and guiding some of Guam’s most promising youth leaders,” said Shelton, who recognized the outgoing 33rd Guam Youth Congress for their service and work. “Their efforts and contributions have greatly improved our island and will serve as guidance for this next term.”
With that, the first official session for the Guam Youth Congress came to order, with the assistance of Shelton and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who both presented certificates to the youth elected to office before the newly elected speaker of the 34th Guam Youth Congress, Vinch, gave her first address.
“I am so excited to be here today alongside 21 of my peers ready to put the work in and make a difference. But where did our motivation come from? We didn't just begin to decide to help Guam as high school students or students in (the University of Guam), this has grown from the nurturing of our family roots and our guided upbringings grounded in our family values,” Vinch said.
Vinch moved back to Guam 14 years ago and hails from a family rooted in education and a focus on nature.
“I have grown up appreciating the natural beauty of Guam I grew up boonie stomping the coastlines the southern mountains the caves of Guam and learning about the ancient CHamoru civilizations and the geology,” she said.
“Although these were filled with unique beauty, they also gave me the realization of some changes that needed to be made. I saw coral reefs dying due to suffocation of deposition of sediments from erosion. I saw beaches and parks layered in trash, illegal dumping next to sacred ancient CHamoru villages,” she said as she noted the many issues facing the island.
As a young member of the island community, Vinch expressed a need to make changes on Guam.
“As the 34th Guam Youth Congress, we have now all been elected to be a part of that leadership, the very own leadership who helps protect and progress Guam. This is the first step to make change and we are the ones present for it,” she said. “We will strive to protect what we hold most valuable, the importance of Guam’s health is always at our heart of our everyday actions.”
Each of the youth elected to the Guam Youth Congress has made significant accomplishments that led them to stand before the community in the legislative hall on Saturday. And although the representatives come from different schools and backgrounds, Vinch said, they all have the same cause.
“We must prioritize Guam's future and give our utmost attention and energy. We will set our sights to achieve our goals and make some change. Making a difference on Guam is what we came here to do so let's do it,” she concluded.
During the inauguration, Cho was unanimously voted as the vice speaker and chair of the Committee of CHamoru Language, Culture, Decolonization and Military Affairs while Lacadan was voted in as secretary of the congress.
The body is able to make local laws, by referring bills it has passed to the Legislature for consideration by Guam's elected senators.